Lewis and Clark County no longer enforcing mask mandate

Niemann said she encourages community members to continue wearing face coverings in indoor spaces and to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the disease still presents a danger to the community.

“We are not out of danger yet. We still have cases happening every single day, and several of the COVID-19 variants are present in our community,” Niemann said. “We urge community members to practice personal responsibility. It will take all of us working together to get through this.”

The governor's office said he "carefully considered HB 257 and successfully amended the bill to ensure it doesn’t restrict local boards of health and local health officers from enforcing and ensuring compliance by private businesses with all lawfully adopted regulations, directives and orders."

Lewis and Clark County COVID-19 restrictions and mandates adopted by the City-County Board of Health were done so lawfully as authorized at the time by state law, specifically Administrative Rules of Montana Chapter 114 "Communicable Disease Control" of the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Montana reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, making the state’s total 109,737. Of those, 107,075 have recovered. There have been 1,592 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness.