Lewis and Clark County no longer enforcing mask mandate

Lewis and Clark County is no longer enforcing a mask mandate due to new legislation signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte this week.
However, county public health officials are encouraging residents to continue following basic health precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and say businesses can require masks to be worn in their establishments.
House Bill 257, from Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, prohibits local governments or health officials and boards from making businesses follow mandates dictating closures, capacity limits or mask use and other measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The bill also removes local governments' ability to issue fines for not following orders.
"We all understand how the statewide shutdown last spring affected our business community," Hinkle said on the House floor in support of his bill earlier this session. "If that were not enough to put many businesses out of business, the lengthy continuance of ordinances from that point on served through a death by a thousand cuts, destroying the life of those that remain."
The bill requires the formation of a local governing body to adopt public health rules. Local officials are in early discussion about how to determine the makeup of this governing body.
“This bill effectively removes nearly 100 years of basic, preventative public health measures used to contain and help prevent the spread of infectious disease,” Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said.
Niemann said she encourages community members to continue wearing face coverings in indoor spaces and to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the disease still presents a danger to the community.
“We are not out of danger yet. We still have cases happening every single day, and several of the COVID-19 variants are present in our community,” Niemann said. “We urge community members to practice personal responsibility. It will take all of us working together to get through this.”
The governor's office said he "carefully considered HB 257 and successfully amended the bill to ensure it doesn’t restrict local boards of health and local health officers from enforcing and ensuring compliance by private businesses with all lawfully adopted regulations, directives and orders."
Lewis and Clark County COVID-19 restrictions and mandates adopted by the City-County Board of Health were done so lawfully as authorized at the time by state law, specifically Administrative Rules of Montana Chapter 114 "Communicable Disease Control" of the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Montana reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, making the state’s total 109,737. Of those, 107,075 have recovered. There have been 1,592 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness.
There have been 738,970 doses of vaccine administered and 344,606 Montanans have been fully immunized, the state reported.