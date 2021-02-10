Lewis and Clark County moving to next tier for COVID vaccines

Lewis and Clark Public Health announced Wednesday that drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents in Phase 1b, Tier 2 will begin Saturday.

Phase 1b, Tier 2 includes all Lewis and Clark County residents between the ages of 60 and 69 with high-risk medical conditions and any person of color, including American Indians, between the ages of 60 and 69 regardless of medical conditions. Health department estimates say all of Phase 1b encompasses roughly 13,000 county residents.

Those in earlier phases who have yet to be vaccinated are still eligible to receive a vaccination at the upcoming clinics.

Saturday's vaccination clinic will be held at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., during which time, health officials anticipate administering as many as 750 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Two other vaccination clinics are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the fairgrounds from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both of these clinics are expected to vaccinate as many as 450 residents each, also with the Pfizer vaccine.