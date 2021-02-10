Lewis and Clark County moving to next tier for COVID vaccines

Lewis and Clark Public Health announced Wednesday that drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents in Phase 1b, Tier 2 will begin Saturday.
Phase 1b, Tier 2 includes all Lewis and Clark County residents between the ages of 60 and 69 with high-risk medical conditions and any person of color, including American Indians, between the ages of 60 and 69 regardless of medical conditions. Health department estimates say all of Phase 1b encompasses roughly 13,000 county residents.
Those in earlier phases who have yet to be vaccinated are still eligible to receive a vaccination at the upcoming clinics.
Saturday's vaccination clinic will be held at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., during which time, health officials anticipate administering as many as 750 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Two other vaccination clinics are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the fairgrounds from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both of these clinics are expected to vaccinate as many as 450 residents each, also with the Pfizer vaccine.
Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in an interview Wednesday evening that state employees asked the health department if it could distribute an extra delivery of Pfizer vaccines this week, largely due to St. Peter's Health's ability to store the vaccine at ultra-cold temperatures and the county's vaccine distribution team's ability to swiftly scale up operations.
Registration for all three vaccination clinics goes live at 9 a.m. Friday. Those registering can find a link to the county's new third-party scheduling platform, Waitwhile, on the LCPH COVID-19 Hub, www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.
According to the press release announcing the next clinics, LCPH follows guidance from Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which defines high-risk medical conditions as serious heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; an immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant; Down syndrome; sickle cell disease; types 1 and 2 diabetes; and severe obesity.
County residents 60 and older without a high-risk medical condition are not yet eligible to register for a vaccine clinic.
"These medical conditions have been identified over the course of the pandemic as being the hardest hit by the virus. That's why those individuals are being prioritized," Niemann said.
As of Wednesday, more than 8,400 people in the county had received their first dose of the vaccine and nearly 2,000 of those had received their second dose, according the LCPH COVID-19 Hub.
Niemann cautioned that despite the increasing rate of vaccination within the county, vigilance among its residents in adhering to COVID-19 guidelines remains paramount.