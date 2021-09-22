Lewis and Clark County marks 100th COVID death, officials urge vigilance

Lewis and Clark County reached the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.

The 100th death caused by the disease was reported Tuesday, but Lewis and Clark Health Officer Drenda Niemann said it likely occurred within the past three days as the county's data dashboard takes time to update.

"Our job is to prevent death and disease," Niemann said of the health department. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of another member of our community, but we have to focus on preventing the next one."

During the month of September, the average number of Lewis and Clark County residents who contracted the disease per day jumped to more than 46.

In the last two weeks, the county had a 42% increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, compared to the previous 14 days, according to an LCPH news release sent out Wednesday afternoon.

The local health department is also reporting that about 20% of cases reported so far this month are among those under age 18.

"It's coming earlier than we expected, and the spike we're seeing is sharper," Niemann said. "The vast majority of hospitalizations are unvaccinated, and they're getting younger and younger compared to last year."

