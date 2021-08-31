Lewis and Clark County lifts Stage 2 fire restrictions

Lewis and Clark County commissioners on Tuesday rescinded Stage 2 fire restrictions countywide and reinstated Stage 1 prohibitions for areas east of the Continental Divide.

Areas west of the Divide are not under any restrictions.

This resolution goes into effect early Wednesday. The restrictions were put into place July 31 as much of the state was in drought-like conditions.

The decision was based on the recommendation of Sheriff Leo Dutton, who serves as fire warden, and the Rural Fire Council.

The following acts remain prohibited within the county on private and public property east of the Continental Divide until further notice: Having a fire or campfire unless noted in the exemptions below. And smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable materials.

Exemptions include campfires on private or public property only if they are within a fire ring or pit made of solid metal, stone or cement and no larger than 48 inches across. Exemptions also apply to people with a written permit that authorizes the otherwise prohibited act, and people using liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off.

Activities in designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice are exempted. Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty is also exempted.

