Lewis and Clark County lifts COVID emergency declaration

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday morning that lifted its emergency declaration enacted March 13, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whereas, the COVID-19 public health emergency ... continues to be present in the County and surrounding area but is no longer an imminent threat," the resolution states. The resolution goes on to say "the COVID-19 virus is now a vaccine preventable disease and can be adequately addressed with existing resources ... be it resolved by the Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners that the public health emergency is hereby terminated..."

"We're moving forward. We have a system that can address and respond better. We have the vaccine at our disposal," County Commissioner and Chairman Andy Hunthausen said ahead of the vote, urging continued caution by the entire community. "It doesn't mean that it's done, it's gone and don't even think about this anymore. Those who are unvaccinated still pose a risk to their own health, their family's health and to the community's health."

Hunthausen said he hopes unvaccinated county residents will consider receiving the vaccine because "the facts are pretty strong: it's safe, effective and free."