Lewis and Clark County leaves door open for rail authority entrance down the line

The Lewis and Clark County Commission took no action Thursday on a previously tabled resolution to join the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.

The move leaves the door open for further investigation by county staff, but also buys county leaders time to convince the rail authority's current board members to provide provisions that are more amenable to them, such as the ability for the county to remove itself from the authority.

"I really want to find a way to support this," County Commissioner Tom Rolfe said. "I feel like if we get on now, we are signing a blank check that our tax payers will have to pay, and I really believe what I'm hearing from the folks with the rail authority that they would like to put some sideboards on this that we can live with, where we'd have some influence over what taxes and what costs there are, and if something goes wrong, we would have the ability to get out."

Lewis and Clark County Chief Administration Officer Roger Baltz said that since the March 25 County Commission meeting, during which the resolution was tabled, Missoula County staff and representatives of the rail authority attempted to address some of the concerns Lewis and Clark County leadership had. Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is chairing the rail authority board presently.