Lewis and Clark County jail suicides prompt investigation, policy review

Dutton said the county hopes to hire 12 more officers as soon as possible. The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved over the summer the increase of mills levied to the maximum allowable amount under the jail operations levy approved by voters in 2017 with the intent of hiring more detention officers.

According to Dutton, the county will use the increased property tax revenue to raise the entry level wage for new and existing detention officers in hopes of attracting new recruits.

The county recently completed a nearly $8.3 million renovation and expansion of the jail with that revenue collected in previous years.

The renovation included the construction of a more spacious direct supervision pod that affords well-behaved inmates some extra space and freedoms. That portion of the jail is now shut down due to the lack of officers to monitor it.

Because of the closure, Hildenstab said the detention center has adequate staffing to monitor inmates in the remaining cells.

The Department of Justice is expected to file a report on the suicide and suicide attempt as part of separate investigations that will include recommendations. No timeline for the investigations has been provided, but Dutton said he does not intend to wait for the reports.