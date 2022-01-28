Lewis and Clark County honors former commissioner who died in office

William A. "Billy" Moore served Lewis and Clark County from 1917 until his untimely death in a crash in 1926, and the present-day county commissioners honored him Thursday with a small ceremony and a plaque dedicated in his memory.

Moore, who was the chairman of the Lewis and Clark County Commission at the time, was on official county business when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway at a hairpin turn and rolled, killing him and injuring the two other commissioners who were with him.

Moore is the only Lewis and Clark County commissioner to die while in office. He was 61.

The plaque that now hangs outside the commission chambers in the City-County Building says Moore served as the county treasurer from 1917-1920 and a county commissioner from 1920-1926.

A grandchild of the former commissioner, Ken Morrison, spoke on behalf of the family and recalled the events of the tragedy as described by the Independent Record.

Moore and the two other commissioners, Tom Cooney and Tom Sellers, were in a county-owned "heavy touring automobile" that Morrison said likely had large wooden wheels and narrow tires on July 23, 1926.

The commissioners were out to inspect a wagon road between Craig and Holter Dam when Moore lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway and rolled, ejecting the three commissioners.

Moore died on the scene. The other commissioners suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Record called the two commissioners' survival a "miracle."

The next day, two county employees from the maintenance shop were sent to retrieve the crashed vehicle. When they managed to roll it over and get it started, they decided to drive it back to Helena.

One of the county employees took back the vehicle they arrived in, while the other attempted to return the one driven by Moore.

The two were separated, according to Morrison. When the employee driving the crashed vehicle never returned, a rescue party was organized.

That employee also ran off the road and was found dead.

It was determined a faulty steering mechanism in the vehicle had caused both accidents. The employee who died was not named during Thursday's meeting.

"We have a large contingent of family here. That makes it special," Morrison said. "We certainly appreciate the opportunity to be with you."

Morrison said his grandfather was a well-respected community member and business owner in Helena.

"He was a leader of the community as a director of the YMCA, on the board of the Congregational Church and a member of several Masonic organizations, including commander of the Knights Templar," he said.

Morrison said the pastor at Moore's funeral described Moore as "an efficient and absolutely trustworthy public official and public-spirited citizen devoted to his family and unselfish service to his friends, city and county."

Moore left behind his wife, Nina Kimbell Moore, and six daughters.

Current County Commission Chairman Jim McCormick described himself as his family's genealogist.

"It's not just about the records. It's about the stories that we pass along to later generations, and what you've done here is tremendous work, and it will be memorialized in the hallway right outside the commission chambers," McCormick said.

Warren Craig, a grandchild of Moore and a former pastor living in Anaconda, made the trip to Helena Thursday to speak during the ceremony.

He said his mother, who was 13 at the time of her father's death, was supposed to go with Moore on the trip.

"The only lesson that I've gained from his life, is that our lives can change in a moment, and those changes can go down through generations," Craig said. "Perhaps it's helpful to all of us to realize the moment in which we're living can very well have implications for, what's it now, 100 years plus."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.