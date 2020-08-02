Lewis and Clark County hiring more health personnel to track COVID-19

Gov. Steve Bullock's declaration of Lewis and Clark County as a COVID-19 hot spot affords opportunities for a more "targeted" and "data-driven" approach to mitigating the transmission of the virus locally, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.
During a press conference held last week, Bullock listed nine counties — Flathead, Lake, Missoula, Lewis and Clark, Cascade, Madison, Gallatin, Yellowstone and Big Horn — as hot spots contributing about 80% of Montana's total reported cases in June and July.
Per the governor's press conference, any county with more than 50 active cases will be considered a hot spot.
Lewis and Clark County is reporting 61 active cases as of Saturday. There have been 129 total cases of the virus in the county, the majority of which are within the 20- to 29-year-old age range.
The state is working with local health officials to more closely examine Lewis and Clark County and evaluate whether additional measures and resources are necessary to slow the spread of the disease.
County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said that the state's extra attention is welcomed as her department has recently exceeded its capacity and begun hiring additional contact tracers and "as-needed" nurses. The county is able to tap federal dollars from the CARES Act to help with the costs of adding personnel.
The department hopes to hire about 10 additional nurses who conduct case investigations -- a lengthy interview process with COVID positive individuals to determine as best they can when and where the virus was contracted as well as who the person has been in contact with since.
The department also plans to hire about 20 contact tracers, the people who track down the known contacts of positive cases.
The county health department has four in-house nurses who currently perform the lion's share of case investigations and about a dozen contact tracers, of which maybe six are available at any given time, according to Niemann.
She said with the recent resurgence of the virus, her staff is stretched thin and finding it difficult to effectively do the work, critical in containing the virus' spread.
"What the state is trying to do is really use data to determine who needs more attention," Niemann said. "We may be at the low end (of population), but we're feeling the strain of the workload."
Following 34 new local cases of infection between Tuesday and Saturday, including 10 on Wednesday and eight on Saturday, Niemann said now more than ever the county needs assistance and guidance from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services as well as the state's epidemiologists.
"I know that capacity to get our hands around the virus in some of these communities is getting difficult," Bullock said during Wednesday's press conference. "We will be working with local public health officers in the coming days to determine if additional, commonsense measures can be taken to both deploy additional resources and/or to limit the spread. In this vast and diverse state, certain communities may have to take some specific measures to tackle their unique situations. That is what will be evaluating in the near future."
Niemann said the ongoing conversations with the state now focus on solutions that are "targeted and data-driven as opposed to wide-sweeping."
She also stressed that the public's cooperation is ultimately what will help the county beat back the virus. She said nurses have run into a few uncooperative COVID-positive community members.
"It's not entirely Public Health's job to contain this disease. The public needs to do its part," Niemann said. "We really don't want to put more restrictions in place. That's not ideal."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.