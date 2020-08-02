Lewis and Clark County hiring more health personnel to track COVID-19

The department hopes to hire about 10 additional nurses who conduct case investigations -- a lengthy interview process with COVID positive individuals to determine as best they can when and where the virus was contracted as well as who the person has been in contact with since.

The department also plans to hire about 20 contact tracers, the people who track down the known contacts of positive cases.

The county health department has four in-house nurses who currently perform the lion's share of case investigations and about a dozen contact tracers, of which maybe six are available at any given time, according to Niemann.

She said with the recent resurgence of the virus, her staff is stretched thin and finding it difficult to effectively do the work, critical in containing the virus' spread.

"What the state is trying to do is really use data to determine who needs more attention," Niemann said. "We may be at the low end (of population), but we're feeling the strain of the workload."

Following 34 new local cases of infection between Tuesday and Saturday, including 10 on Wednesday and eight on Saturday, Niemann said now more than ever the county needs assistance and guidance from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services as well as the state's epidemiologists.