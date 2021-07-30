Lewis and Clark County health officials urge vaccination as COVID cases spike

With 54 COVID-19 variants circulating through Lewis and Clark County and a spike in new local cases, county health officials are urging residents who have yet to receive a vaccination to do so now.
Lewis and Clark County is now considered an area of substantial community transmission for COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Lewis and Clark County, seven new cases were reported July 24, two July 25, 19 on Monday, 12 on Tuesday, four on Wednesday and another 18 on Thursday.
"We've seen quite an uptick," Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann said. "This is definitely a spike. We haven't seen numbers like this since early May."
Niemann said the county's "vaccine rate is not adequate, and the variants are starting to take over."
Lewis and Clark Public Health is now recommending masks be worn in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
Of the many variants in the county, the most concerning to local health officials is the Delta variant, which Niemann said is almost twice as transmissible as the original virus.
According to national and local statistics, about 97% of recent COVID-19 hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people.
The county's vaccination rate has stagnated in recent months. LCPH's COVID-19 Hub reports only 57% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.
Niemann said those from ages 12 to 50 are lagging severely behind in vaccine uptake. Vaccines are not yet available to children younger than 12.
"There have been more 12- to 19-year-old cases recently than I've seen in a while," she said.
St. Peter's Health has three patients hospitalized with the virus, but President and Chief Medical Officer of St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center Dr. Shelly Harkins said the health care facility is preparing for the potential of returning to surge capacity operations and restrictions.
"We could be a day away; we could be weeks away," Harkins said Friday. "What we learned is if it's happening around us, it will happen here."
Monday alone, 16 individuals were hospitalized in Kalispell with the virus. Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has already begun canceling some elective surgeries and limiting visitors.
"All around us we're seeing health care providers reverting back to those restrictions," Harkins said.
Harkins echoed Niemann's concern about flat-lining vaccination rates in Lewis and Clark County.
"Forty percent of our population is unvaccinated, and it's those people who are allowing this to continue to spread," she said. "If 100% were vaccinated, I would not be concerned at all."
Harkins said a resurgence in hospitalizations would not only be concerning for the general public, but also hospital staff.
"Our staff has been through a lot lately," she said. "I'm concerned about the resiliency of our staff" if faced with another surge.
As a result of the county now being considered a community of substantial transmission, the city of Helena is re-implementing precautions within its buildings.
City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in an interview Friday that all public-facing employees will be required to wear a mask until the community's level of transmissibility falls to a safer level.
At this time, the public will not be required to wear a mask within the City-County Building but will be strongly encouraged to do so.
Harlow-Schalk said vaccinations among city employees will not be mandated.
With previous COVID-related federal aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the city was reimbursed for sick leave paid to its employees who contracted the virus.
The latest federal aid package, President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act, does not provide such financial reimbursement, but Harlow-Schalk said she is contemplating providing sick leave pay at the city's cost.
"I would like to see our team safe," she said.
Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said Friday that the uptick in new cases as well as updated guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are things the county is "paying close attention to."
"We plan to talk about this with the commissioners first thing next week," Baltz said.
County health officials said there is no issue with vaccine availability. The county has plenty of doses available at no cost.
St. Peter's Health Broadwater Clinic continues to accept walk-in vaccination appointments.
Hospital spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher said that facility might typically vaccinate only a handful of patients a day, but on Friday alone, 41 people came in to receive a dose, possibly spurred on by the number of new cases locally.
Niemann said LCPH is beginning to focus is vaccine messaging on those county residents who may still be on the fence about the vaccine and those who simply have yet to make it a priority.
"We really need people to be thoughtful," she said. "Please get vaccinated. It's the only ticket out of this mess."