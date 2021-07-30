Lewis and Clark County health officials urge vaccination as COVID cases spike

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Forty percent of our population is unvaccinated, and it's those people who are allowing this to continue to spread," she said. "If 100% were vaccinated, I would not be concerned at all."

Harkins said a resurgence in hospitalizations would not only be concerning for the general public, but also hospital staff.

"Our staff has been through a lot lately," she said. "I'm concerned about the resiliency of our staff" if faced with another surge.

As a result of the county now being considered a community of substantial transmission, the city of Helena is re-implementing precautions within its buildings.

City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said in an interview Friday that all public-facing employees will be required to wear a mask until the community's level of transmissibility falls to a safer level.

At this time, the public will not be required to wear a mask within the City-County Building but will be strongly encouraged to do so.

Harlow-Schalk said vaccinations among city employees will not be mandated.

With previous COVID-related federal aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the city was reimbursed for sick leave paid to its employees who contracted the virus.