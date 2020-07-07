Lewis and Clark County health officials crack down on large events

Lewis and Clark Public Health issued an order Tuesday limiting gatherings and events to no more than 250 people in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Order of the Health Officer 10-2020, which goes into effect Wednesday, prohibits events with more than 250 attendees, sets stringent guidelines for events with between 50 and 249 attendees, and provides the ability for the county to enforce the order.
The health department cited state law as giving it the authority to cancel events and prosecute organizers and attendees.
"This order will be enforced through a complaint driven process where law enforcement will observe and document violations of this order and provide report to Lewis and Clark County Attorney for enforcement against the event or gathering organizer and attendees," the order states.
Any event organizer in violation of the order may face a misdemeanor charge for each attendee at the event, according to the order.
The move comes on the heels of a joint press conference held July 1 by Health Officer Drenda Niemann, local elected officials and business owners, during which they warned the public about possible restrictions if residents did not cancel events of 50 or more people, wear masks in public and practice social distancing.
"This is a reminder to our community that we are still in phase two and we are becoming complicit," Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said during the press conference. "The situation in Montana is worsening, and it's time that each one of us takes up the responsibility."
County health officials also asked during the July 1 press conference that organizers of events of 50 or more people submit a plan as to how they intend to adhere to county health guidelines.
Neimann said large events are of particular concern, and Lewis and Clark Public Health is currently reviewing more than 30 plans for such gatherings in the area.
"We have seen a wide variety of plans, and we are concerned about some of the plans that have come through," Neimann said. "Events with groups larger than 50 people should be canceled."
Montana again set a record high for the number of coronavirus cases added in a single day, with 80 new cases reported Tuesday.
Most of the new cases — 55 — are in Yellowstone County. The county now has 199 active cases, according to data from the state, far more than the next closest county, Gallatin with 84 active cases.
There are 19 active cases in Lewis and Clark County.
This story will be updated.
