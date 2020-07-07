Lewis and Clark County health officials crack down on large events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis and Clark Public Health issued an order Tuesday limiting gatherings and events to no more than 250 people in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Order of the Health Officer 10-2020, which goes into effect Wednesday, prohibits events with more than 250 attendees, sets stringent guidelines for events with between 50 and 249 attendees, and provides the ability for the county to enforce the order.

The health department cited state law as giving it the authority to cancel events and prosecute organizers and attendees.

"This order will be enforced through a complaint driven process where law enforcement will observe and document violations of this order and provide report to Lewis and Clark County Attorney for enforcement against the event or gathering organizer and attendees," the order states.

Any event organizer in violation of the order may face a misdemeanor charge for each attendee at the event, according to the order.

The move comes on the heels of a joint press conference held July 1 by Health Officer Drenda Niemann, local elected officials and business owners, during which they warned the public about possible restrictions if residents did not cancel events of 50 or more people, wear masks in public and practice social distancing.