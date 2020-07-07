Lewis and Clark County health officials crack down on large events, private prom canceled

Events like the Lincoln Parade and Rodeo and Helena Valley Timing Association's Blast from the Past Car Show were not approved by LCPH, but the events were held anyway, according to Niemann.

"We've been identifying issues related to events for over a month now," she said. "Many of these event organizers are unwilling to make edits to their plans."

Denise Wolf, a representative of the nonprofit organizing the Helena 2020 Bruin-Bengal Junior/Senior Summer Prom, said she felt the order was retaliatory and called it "conveniently placed" with the time the day before the dance. She now has the arduous task of informing the nearly 400 teens that their prom has been canceled a second time, she said.

"They are the silent victims in all this," Wolf said. "The mental health of these kids has really, really deteriorated."

Just like the threat of a speeding ticket hopefully prevents speeding, Neimann said she hopes this order will prevent organizers from holding large events, and in the case of the private prom, it worked.

"I was potentially facing 340 misdemeanors and 90 days in jail," Wolf said. "To me, that seems like overkill. Had it been just one, I might have pressed on."