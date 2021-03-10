Lewis and Clark County has various board openings

Lewis and Clark County has the following board openings.
Applications are available at www.lccountymt.gov/bocc/boards.html or by calling 447-8304 and can be submitted to the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner’s Office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 345, Helena, MT 59623.
Augusta Solid Waste Management District Board is seeking one member for its seven-member board. Five are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners, one member of the Lewis and Clark County Public Works Department, and one County Commissioner. Terms are three years. Applicants must live within the district. Meetings are the second Friday of the month (February, May, August and November) at 1 p.m., Dinner Club, Augusta.
Board of Adjustment has five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners and serve two-year terms. Applicants must live or own property within the county and be subject to Part 2 zoning regulations. The board acts on variance requests and hears appeals of decisions made by the Zoning Administrator regarding Part 2 zoning regulations.
City-County Parks Board is seeking two county residents for the seven-member board. The board does various functions for parks, recreation and open space. Three members must live outside the city limits but within the jurisdictional area of the board to be appointed by the County Commissioners, 3 members live within the city limits to be appointed by the City Commission, and one from School District No. 1, to be appointed jointly by the City Commission and the Board of County Commissioners.
Terms are for three years; with the exception of the School District representative, who serves at the pleasure of the School District. Meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. in Room 426, City-County Building. Meetings now are via Zoom.
Consolidated City and County Planning Board needs two county residents. The Board does planning functions for the city and county, and is the sole Planning Board to serve these governmental entities. It ensures the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, order and the general welfare. The Board shall, from time to time, prepare growth policies; and serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies. There are nine members: 2 official members who reside outside of the city limits of Helena, but within the jurisdictional area of the board; two members to be appointed by the County Commissioners; two members who live within the city limits of Helena to be appointed by the City Commission; two members who reside within the city limits of Helena to be appointed by the mayor, and a ninth member of the Board to be appointed in accordance with state code.
Fair Board: Seeking one person for the 11-member panel. The board, appointed by the County Commissioners, serves staggered terms beginning and ending Dec. 31. The Commission generally oversees the management and operation of the fairgrounds for Lewis and Clark County. Meetings are the fourth Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m., Fairgrounds Conference Room. Meetings are now being held by Zoom.
Forestvale Cemetery Board has one board opening. Trustees must live in School District Nos. 1 or 3 and will serve three-year terms. Trustees maintain the cemetery; performing all acts necessary or proper; and to establish policies and procedures for management of the cemetery.
Heritage Preservation and Tourism Development Council is seeking two county residents. The seven-member council has interest in protecting or promoting the heritage resources of the city and county. The members serve three-year terms. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., City-County Building, Room 309. Currently meetings are via the Zoom platform.
Investment Committee makes recommendations to the county commissioners on investing the financial assets of all funds of Lewis and Clark County and all other participants in the County Investment Pool Program. The Investment Pool represents Lewis and Clark County, some school districts, and special districts in Lewis and Clark County. The governing bodies of each district elect participation by an interlocal agreement. This committee also makes recommendations regarding amendments to investment policy and procedures.
Lewis and Clark County DUI Task Force. Members will be appointed by the county commission and will include people from a cross-section of the community, such as, but not limited to, government officials, law enforcement, public health, school personnel, church, civic and community groups and citizens at large. Terms are two years and can be renewed. Meetings are 3-5 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at alternating locations.
Mosquito District – separate seats for Craig and Helena Valley. The board develops and administers a program for abatement and alleviation on mosquito pest conditions and makes recommendations on appropriations and expenditure of funds to be levied on district residents. Serving four-year terms. Members must live in district. Meetings are as needed.
Open Lands Citizens Advisory Committee: The program is to conserve resources on private land in Lewis and Clark County that fulfill the objectives of the bond measure. The County Commissioners appoint the Citizens Advisory Committee on Open Lands to make recommendations on project applications. Meetings are the first Tuesday of every month.
Planning & Zoning Commission. Applicants must live within an existing citizen-initiated Special Zoning District within Lewis and Clark County (SZD# 24 & 45, SZD #49). This board shall perform issues dealing with zoning functions for the County. Terms are three years.
Tax Appeal Board consists of three members appointed by the County Commissioners serving staggered three-year terms. Members must attend the state Tax Appeal Board. The board can change any assessment or fix the assessment at some other level. Meetings are as needed.
Weed Board for the Central Valley, Augusta, Lincoln, and Wolf Creek/Craig areas. Representatives must reside in those areas listed. The board has eight members appointed by the County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending Dec. 31. It performs activities relating to weed management and administers and manages its established criteria for the noxious weed program. Terms are three years. Meetings are monthly, first Wednesday, 1 p.m., County Weed Building, Cooney Drive. Meetings are now via the Zoom platform.
Zoning Advisory Panel provides recommendations on regulations for the approved Urban and Suburban Residential Mixed-Use Zone Districts, as well as options or alternative approaches to the approved and temporarily deferred 10-acre minimum lot size/density parameters for the Rural Residential Mixed-Use Zone District. The Panel has 12 voting members, representing a cross-section of interests specific to the recently approved Zoning for the Helena Valley Planning Area. The panel will operate until Jan. 15, unless a time extension is approved by the Board of County Commissioners.