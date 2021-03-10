Lewis and Clark County has various board openings

Terms are for three years; with the exception of the School District representative, who serves at the pleasure of the School District. Meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. in Room 426, City-County Building. Meetings now are via Zoom.

Consolidated City and County Planning Board needs two county residents. The Board does planning functions for the city and county, and is the sole Planning Board to serve these governmental entities. It ensures the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, order and the general welfare. The Board shall, from time to time, prepare growth policies; and serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies. There are nine members: 2 official members who reside outside of the city limits of Helena, but within the jurisdictional area of the board; two members to be appointed by the County Commissioners; two members who live within the city limits of Helena to be appointed by the City Commission; two members who reside within the city limits of Helena to be appointed by the mayor, and a ninth member of the Board to be appointed in accordance with state code.