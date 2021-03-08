Lewis and Clark County fugitive arrested in Oregon

A fugitive from the FBI and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has been arrested in Tigard, Oregon, according to a Facebook post made by the Tigard Police Department.

Sevin Griego, 21, has been on the run from Montana for several months, evading prosecution on charges of sexual abuse of children. There was a $50,000 warrant out for his arrest and it was believed he was traveling to Spokane.

He was arrested March 2, after Tigard police detectives learned Griego was in the area on Feb. 28. Griego tried once again to evade police, running through private property toward a duck pond where he was eventually apprehended, according to the post.

Griego was taken to the Washington County jail, where he awaits eventual extradition to Montana.

The suspect was apprehended by the Tigard Police Department along with Sherwood Police, deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the CCSO K-9 team, officials said.

If convicted, Griego faces up to 100 years in prison under Montana law.

