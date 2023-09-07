Lewis and Clark County has set its tax levies in mills for the new fiscal year, and as anticipated with skyrocketing property valuations, the number of mills to be collected decreased at a rate not seen in recent history.

Lewis and Clark County Chief Financial Officer Frank Cornwell said during Thursday's county commission meeting, during which the mills were approved, that a taxpayer within the city of Helena would pay about 706.49 mills in total.

The county approved the new mills 3-0, the city of Helena is set to finalize its mill levies and budget during Monday's meeting.

Helena Finance Director Sheila Danielson told the city commission during its Wednesday evening administrative meeting that her office will bring forward Monday a recommendation to collect 105.7 mills, down from 126.93 mills the prior year.

Danielson noted the total taxable value of property within city limits increased about 35% from the prior year. She said the tax incremental finance district increments increased 232% over the prior year.

"Just absolutely phenomenal growth in market and taxable values that the city has not experienced in recent history," Danielson said.

The city finance office is also expected to be recommending decreases in mills for the debt servicing levy from 7 to 5.58 mills and the fire supplemental levy from 12.59 to 9.98 mills.

The city's permissive health levy is sets to increase from 27.35 mills in prior year to 27.51 mills.

"You'll notice this particular levy is the only levy that the mills are going up, and that's primarily because we've had conversations over the course of last year and last budget season of our enhanced benefits," Danielson said.

This tax year, the city is budgeting $2.9 million in employer health insurance contributions.

"Our base year was 2001, and the general government fund had budgeted $198,000, and now, we're budgeting $2.9 million," Danielson said. "So pretty significant growth in health insurance costs."

In total, the amount of mills to be collected citywide will see a net decrease of 25.10 mills as compared to fiscal year 2023.

"It's a pretty big, significant change," she said. "The mills have not been decreased like this for many years."

Though property values across the county went up by some estimates an average of about 35%, the increased amount of tax revenue a city or county can collect is capped at half the rate of inflation from the previous year.

So with the value of each mill rising so sharply, the number of mills collected has to come down.

On the county side of the equation, the county elementary and high school levies have remained the same for years at 33 and 23.52 mills, respectively.

Lewis and Clark County Superintendent of Schools Katrina Chaney talked to the the county commissioners Thursday.

"It's been at 33 I don't know for how many years, but the whole time I've been here. It's just a permanent mill as well as the county high school mill." Chaney said.

The county taxes collected are used to pay for county school teachers' retirements and transportation.

"Teacher salaries have gone up and therefore retirement goes up a little bit, so we're actually up to almost $7 million just for elementary retirement," she said. "Transportation looks pretty small compared to what we pay for retirement, and it's stayed very steady through the last five years. ... I often wonder how schools do it."

A full breakdown of the county's mill levies for the tax year can be found on its website.