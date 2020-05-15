Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds announces first drive-in movie: Jumanji 2
'Jumanji'

Awkwafina, Dwayne Johnson, and Karen Gillan in “Jumanji: The Next Level.” 

 Sony Pictures

"Jumanji 2: The Next Level" will be playing on one of the two drive-in movie screens coming to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Wednesday. Organizers have yet to confirm what will be shown on the second screen that night. 

Tickets for both movies will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and will be available online at https://bit.ly/2LwFZzl. Tickets will cost $7 per person or $25 per legal carload, which means a seat belt must be available for everyone in the vehicle. 

The movies will start around 8:45 p.m. 

The fairgrounds is contracting with a company to provide the drive-in movies and hopes to bring them back on a weekly basis. The movies will be announced on Fridays and ticket sales will begin on the following Mondays. 

