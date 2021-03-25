Lewis and Clark County expects to open 5,400 vaccine appointments soon

The Lewis and Clark COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Group announced the times and dates for the first two vaccination clinics that will be open to all county residents 16 and older.

Following Gov. Greg Gianforte's directive to expand vaccine eligibility, the local health department scheduled two first-dose vaccination clinics for county residents 16 and older to be held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds April 6 and 7.

According to the local health department, the county has been consistently receiving about 900 doses a week. Public health officials expect to open as many as six weeks worth of appointments at 9 a.m. on April 2 through the county's online COVID-19 Hub (www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19Hub/)

Those interested in scheduling an appointment to receive a dose will have a chance to secure one of approximately 5,400.