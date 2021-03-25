Lewis and Clark County expects to open 5,400 vaccine appointments soon

The Lewis and Clark COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Group announced the times and dates for the first two vaccination clinics that will be open to all county residents 16 and older.
Following Gov. Greg Gianforte's directive to expand vaccine eligibility, the local health department scheduled two first-dose vaccination clinics for county residents 16 and older to be held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds April 6 and 7.
According to the local health department, the county has been consistently receiving about 900 doses a week. Public health officials expect to open as many as six weeks worth of appointments at 9 a.m. on April 2 through the county's online COVID-19 Hub (www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19Hub/)
Those interested in scheduling an appointment to receive a dose will have a chance to secure one of approximately 5,400.
"A small number of these will be held back for our call center only," LCPH said in a social media post, referring to the call center available only for individuals with legitimate barriers to accessing the online scheduling tool.
The Lewis and Clark County COVID-19 Hotline can be reached toll free at (833) 829-9219. In addition to helping with appointments, staff can provide information on second dose clinics, update appointment information and provide guidance on some frequently asked questions with regard to COVID-19. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The department also stated it has received no indication that the supply will increase, and that the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is not expected to reach the county for at least another three weeks.
Should more vaccine be allocated to Lewis and Clark County, LCPH will either increase the number of appointment times available per day or add additional clinic days, depending on supply.