Lewis and Clark County expands Stage I fire restrictions, will consider more action

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday extending Stage I fire restrictions to all areas of the county and will consider ramping up to Stage II fire restrictions Thursday.
The commission approved earlier Stage I restrictions only in areas east of the Continental Divide on July 9.
According to a staff memorandum, due to rapidly changing conditions, new wildfires and similar restrictions enacted by federal agencies on nearby public land, the county fire chiefs and fire warden recommended the expanded restrictions.
"It sounds like conditions have deteriorated significantly on the west side (of the Continental Divide)," County Commissioner Jim McCormick said during Tuesday's meeting.
Stage I fire restrictions prohibit "building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire unless noted in the exemptions" and "smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials."
One notable exception to the restrictions is the allowance of campfires on private and public land within an improved fire ring less than 48 inches in diameter.
McCormick expressed concern over the lack of available firefighting resources.
"There are so many fires going on, so much demand and not nearly enough equipment and personnel resources to fight all of those fires as extensively and aggressively as we would like," he said.
He then asked Lewis and Clark County Disaster and Emergency Coordinator Alexa Noruk, "How thin are we?"
"It's pretty bad," Noruk said.
Some national wildfire fighting teams are offering assistance with some fires, but the more than 80% of those national teams are presently engaged in battling other fires, according to Noruk.
"Based on the update we've gotten from (Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation) and from U.S. Forest Service, it's more than 80%, so it's really a fear of getting down into those one or two teams left and then trying to move them around to meet the greatest need and prioritize those resources the best they can," she said. "So it's certainly a dire situation."
County Commissioner and Chairman Andy Hunthausen asked about the potential of enacting further restrictions.
"So we're always considering that," Noruk told Hunthausen. "We know it's obviously a really fraught decision. It does impact the economy, agriculture. There are some cascading impacts there, so we'll do what we can to communicate with the public to make sure everybody understands the reasoning behind it if that is a choice that we make."
Almost four hours after the approval of expanded Stage I fire restrictions, Noruk announced via email the commission will consider Stage II fire restrictions during its Thursday meeting.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Fire Warden Leo Dutton said in an interview that a DNRC-led meeting Tuesday morning resulted in the recommendation to enact Stage II fire restrictions in the county.
That item has been placed on the commission's Thursday agenda via emergency means because of the short notice, according to Noruk.
Stage II restrictions typically prohibit any campfires regardless of whether or not it is kept in an improved fire ring.
The tighter restrictions also prohibit all off-road vehicle use, fireworks, welding and outdoor smoking at all times.
A ban on the use of certain internal combustion equipment between the hours of 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. could also be implemented, though Noruk and Dutton both said exceptions would be made for some industries, including agriculture.
Neighboring counties, including Jefferson County, as well as state and federal agencies have already implemented Stage II fire restrictions.
Dutton said by coordinating restrictions across multiple jurisdictions, enforcement becomes possible.
"I think the preservation of people's homes and lives outweighs recreation opportunities," he said.
Noruk told the county commissioners the county has been fortunate to not see many human starts this fire season.
Dutton said a previous decision to limit recreation in the North Hills following many reports of unattended fires in the area has helped in that regard.
He also said an encampment of transient people in Grizzly Gulch is also concerning.
"We'll see how that goes," Dutton said.
He said the county is withholding an "appropriate amount of resources" in case a wildfire should break out in Lewis and Clark County, while the rest of the county's firefighting resources are lending a hand to combat nearby blazes.
"Our neighbors are needing help right now," Dutton said. "We need to do everything we can to avoid a fire in our county."