Lewis and Clark County expands Stage I fire restrictions, will consider more action

"There are so many fires going on, so much demand and not nearly enough equipment and personnel resources to fight all of those fires as extensively and aggressively as we would like," he said.

He then asked Lewis and Clark County Disaster and Emergency Coordinator Alexa Noruk, "How thin are we?"

"It's pretty bad," Noruk said.

Some national wildfire fighting teams are offering assistance with some fires, but the more than 80% of those national teams are presently engaged in battling other fires, according to Noruk.

"Based on the update we've gotten from (Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation) and from U.S. Forest Service, it's more than 80%, so it's really a fear of getting down into those one or two teams left and then trying to move them around to meet the greatest need and prioritize those resources the best they can," she said. "So it's certainly a dire situation."

County Commissioner and Chairman Andy Hunthausen asked about the potential of enacting further restrictions.