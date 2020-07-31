Lewis and Clark County erects tents to shelter homeless people with COVID-19

The tents are made out of a dark green vinyl that could pose a problem as the valley sweats out the remainder of summer. Martin said the tents can be retrofitted with heating and cooling systems, but the county is still working on a plan for keeping individuals quarantined to the tents comfortable.

According to Baltz, that is a top concern with the endeavor at the moment.

"We're going to be very sensitive to that," he said. "The tents may not be a good solution when it's hot."

He said the tents could be moved into the entryway of the exhibit hall, which is separated from the main building by a brick wall, if the weather is unfit for temporary shelter. However, the county is hoping it does not need to make that move as it is still utilizing the space. The exhibit hall has been used most recently for socially distanced jury selections.

Baltz said he does not expect additional expenditures aside from the tents themselves and possibly staff.

The burden, financial or otherwise, of sheltering homeless individuals and families during the health pandemic has largely fallen on the shoulders of the COAD. Following the virus' initial surge in March, YMCA of Helena, along with other member organizations, foot the bill to house homeless families at its Camp Child property west of Helena.