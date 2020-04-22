Lewis and Clark County developing local reopening guidelines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lewis and Clark County officials are developing local guidelines in response to Gov. Steve Bullock’s phased approach to reopening the state.

While counties have the ability to enact their own restrictions that go beyond the governor’s orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lewis and Clark Public Health expects to enact a local order adopting most if not all of the statewide strategy.

“We’ve reviewed the governor’s plan and are working to develop guidance to help businesses in our county reopen on the schedule he announced,” county Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in a press release Wednesday. “We expect to have that guidance ready by Friday for businesses allowed to open next week.”

The health department is recommending that each business develop a written plan outlining how they will implement social distancing and other protective measures in their own unique environment, Niemann said.

“Our goal is to ensure that customers and employees can patronize these businesses as safely as possible,” she added.