Chair of the Lewis and Clark County Democratic Central Committee and former state House of Representatives candidate Jacob Torgerson announced in a news release Tuesday he would not seek reelection to the committee's leadership role.

"I feel like I have done as much as I can do to better the state of the Lewis and Clark County Democrats up until this point, and I am proud of our accomplishments," Torgerson's news release states.

The committee is expected to select new officers during its May meeting Tuesday evening.

Current Vice Chair Shani Henry said in an email Tuesday she was unaware of Torgerson's decision to not seek another term on the board and declined to comment until after Tuesday evening's officer elections.

During a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, he said he believes the committee "is going to do a great job with their new board."

He said the biggest hurdles facing the hometown Democrats are fundraising and laying the groundwork for Sen. Jon Tester's reelection campaign in the county, in addition to two Montana Supreme Court seats up for grabs.

His news release touted the election results in 2022 as a big win for the Lewis and Clark County Democrats. That was not the case statewide as Republicans elected a supermajority to the Legislature.

"With each of our Helena area legislative candidates winning by a margin of at least 7%, we showed our strengths and proved that we are still an organizational powerhouse in Helena," the news release states.

Torgerson ran for House District 81 in 2022 but lost in the primary to fellow Democrat Melissa Romano, who went on to win the general election.

He said the committee can succeed in 2024's campaigns, but that it is going to take a concerted effort by more of the committee.

"There has only been a core couple of people carrying the load," he said. "(The committee) needs to establish a leadership team who can work together and share the load."

Torgerson, who turns 21 on Wednesday, said he plans to focus on finishing his education and will continue supporting the work of the committee. He said he remains "very committed" to helping Tester win reelection.

And after that, "I'll see where the political realm takes me."