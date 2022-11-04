Lewis and Clark County COVID testing clinic temporarily closes

Lewis and Clark Public Health announced the temporary closure of its COVID-19 Community Testing Clinic at the county fairgrounds due to a staffing shortage.

"Due to a family emergency, our COVID-19 Community Testing Clinic is closed today," the Friday LCPH news release states. "At this time, we are unsure when the clinic will reopen."

LCPH Disease Control and Prevention Division Administrator Laurel Riek said in an interview Friday that the closure "is short term."

"We'll do our best to get this location up and operational again as fast as we can," Riek said.

The clinic conducted 62 tests in the last 30 days, according to LCPH data.

A list and map of area testing locations is available on LCPH's COVID-19 Hub.

The local health department suggests that people exhibiting symptoms should contact their primary care physician for guidance.

At-home COVID-19 test kits are available at local pharmacies.

An LCPH employee runs the clinic, and Riek said there is no one on staff available to cover for that employee.

Though the health department's website lists the level of community spread for the disease as low, there are 28 active cases that the county knows about.

"The disease is still out there and still very contagious," Riek said. "If we're not vigilant in staying home when we're sick and knowing if we have the disease through testing, it can raise the number of cases in a hurry."

She also said those who test positive at home should report the results to LCPH to receive guidance and help the county track the disease.