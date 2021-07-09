Lewis and Clark County commissioners OK Stage 1 fire restrictions

Lewis and Clark County commissioners approved a resolution Friday to adopt Stage 1 fire restrictions, making them the second county board in the area to take such action in as many days.

The new fire restrictions will begin Saturday and will be in effect until rescinded.

The decision is a result of current hot, dry and windy conditions across much of Western Montana which is forecasted to continue for the foreseeable future, officials said, adding fire restrictions are one of the best prevention tools used to limit human activities that often lead to wildfires.

Due to localized conditions, the restrictions do not apply to the area of the county west of the Continental Divide, officials said.

The restrictions prohibit campfires, except for exempted areas, and smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, or in an area cleared of all flammable materials.

Jefferson County Commissioners, in coordination with federal and state partners, have approved Stage 1 fire restrictions for the county, also to begin Saturday, the sheriff said Thursday.

For a list of fire restrictions in Montana, visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/. If a fire occurs, the best information can be found at InciWeb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov).

