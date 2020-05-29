Lewis and Clark County Commission resuming in-person meetings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lewis and Clark County Commission plans to resume in-person meetings beginning June 2.

The announcement, made via news release, follows two months of conducting meetings online in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus and coincides with the second phase of Gov. Steve Bullock's plan to reopen the state.

According to county spokeswoman Jeni Garcin, special precautions will be implemented. Social distancing will be required of all attendees, and staff will clean the podium after every speaker.

The county commission requests that people wear masks to the meetings. Garcin said that if people are unable to keep their distance, masks will become a requirement.

"(The commissioners) do take this very seriously," she said. "They want to set an example."

When asked how officials plan to approach discussions that are likely to draw a big crowd, Garcin said the county is still exploring its options.

"We're looking at options for things like zoning issues," she said. "Knowing there will be more people, we would look at other options."