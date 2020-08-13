Lewis and Clark County commission approves mail-in ballot general election

The Lewis and Clark County Commission unanimously approved a resolution during it's Thursday morning meeting to send county voters ballots to vote by mail in November's general election. Voters may also still vote in person.
The decision follows Gov. Steve Bullock's directive last week that gave Montana counties the option to conduct a mail-in ballot election if deemed necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While the hope is to relieve congestion at in-person polling places, the county is still required to provide an option for in-person ballot casting from Oct. 2 to the Nov. 3 election.
The location of the county's lone poll has yet to be determined.
Ballots will be mailed out to the nearly 42,000 active and provisionally registered voters in October.
"Most importantly, our voters will still have access without jeopardizing the safety of our voters and staff," said Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue. "And we have experience with the primary election in June (conducted almost entirely by mail) to build upon."
A registered voter is labeled inactive after not voting in elections since the last even-year general election and not responding to two letters sent by the county elections department.
Provisionally registered voters are those who have registered but could not produce a verifiable form of identification.
According to McCue, there are less than 70 provisionally registered voters in the county, all of whom will receive a ballot in the mail come October, but those votes will not be counted until that voter produces verifiable identification.
The county also has measures in place to nullify mailed ballots belonging to voters who choose to vote in person, preventing people from voting twice.
"Anyone who watched how the primary election shook out would have been impressed," Lewis and Clark County Commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise said. "I'm always impressed by the amount of security that goes into our elections."
Geise said another factor contributing to the decision was the difficulty the county has been having finding election judges. The average age of election judges in the county is 67, an age group at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.
According to McCue, the tentative plan as of Thursday is to hire and train about 28 election judges and about 40 ballot processors. If the county had held an in-person election in November, county staff predicted they would have had to hire about 250 election judges.
Though the county will save a considerable amount of money in not hiring as many election workers, McCue said most of those savings are spent on paid postage that allows voters to mail their ballots at no cost to them.
"The primary as a dress rehearsal really gave us confidence," Geise said, noting that the majority of Lewis and Clark County votes cast in recent elections were done so by absentee ballots. "This isn't a real big hill to climb."
