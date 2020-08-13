Lewis and Clark County commission approves mail-in ballot general election

According to McCue, there are less than 70 provisionally registered voters in the county, all of whom will receive a ballot in the mail come October, but those votes will not be counted until that voter produces verifiable identification.

The county also has measures in place to nullify mailed ballots belonging to voters who choose to vote in person, preventing people from voting twice.

"Anyone who watched how the primary election shook out would have been impressed," Lewis and Clark County Commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise said. "I'm always impressed by the amount of security that goes into our elections."

Geise said another factor contributing to the decision was the difficulty the county has been having finding election judges. The average age of election judges in the county is 67, an age group at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

According to McCue, the tentative plan as of Thursday is to hire and train about 28 election judges and about 40 ballot processors. If the county had held an in-person election in November, county staff predicted they would have had to hire about 250 election judges.