The historic stone arch entrance to Lewis and Clark County's Forestvale Cemetery is poised to receive a facelift come fall, including asphalt pavement and parking spots.

Forestvale Cemetery Supervisor Bob Richards told Lewis and Clark County commissioners Thursday that the installation of a culvert along McHugh Drive forced the county to reroute the cemetery entrance, and this latest project, estimated to cost about $107,000, is "(b)asically just finishing up since that was moved a few years ago, finishing up, completing and beautifying that area."

The project will include some demolition and excavation as well as the addition of asphalt paving, a culvert extension, four parking spots, one handicap parking spot, new signage and a sidewalk that leads from the parking area through the gated pedestrian entrance.

Landscaping is also expected to be added.

The county engineer estimated the project to cost just shy of $104,000. Helena Sand and Gravel, the lone bidder, submitted a bid of $107,000, which was ultimately accepted by the county commissioners on a 3-0 vote.

The cemetery project was included in a county capital improvement plan in fiscal year 2024 and budgeted for $117,660.

"Over the course now of -- I guess this'll be my third summer there -- we do get quite a bit of daily use, so this'll give them a good parking spot outside and then we'll have a sidewalk that utilizing one of the current (pedestrian) gates there," Richards said.

He said the timeline for the project is 30 days, and the hope is to have the work completed in the fall.

"Looks like a great wrap-up of work on that corner," Tom Rolfe, chair the Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners, said during Thursday's meeting.

The crew at the cemetery also recently wrapped up an extensive cleanup project following a powerful windstorm that felled 30 trees and damaged gravestones.

Rolfe also took the opportunity Thursday after the vote to thank Richards for the completion of that project as well.

"I want to compliment you and your staff for your cleanup after the terrible wind problem you had out there," he said. "The fact that you did it pretty much in-house instead of having to hire a company to do that cleanup of the wind damage. Thank you for your diligence in getting that done."

According to the county's website, Forestvale Cemetery, at 490 Forestvale Road, boasts an "impressive Gothic-arched stone entrance" built in 1890.

The first burial took place in September 1890, and "by June 2002, there were 14,271 burials recorded in Forestvale," the county's website states.

The cemetery is about 2.5 miles north of the Helena city limits. It measures 148 acres with about 40 acres now developed, and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Helena civil engineer Harry Wheeler designed Forestvale, incorporating the notion of the cemetery as a “rural park” into his design.

"Mature trees, well-planned landscaping, tree-lined paths, beautiful monuments, a mausoleum, columbariums, and arbor gardens grace this beautiful cemetery in the heart of Montana," the county website states. "Plantings of native trees shade the gravesites and line the meandering roads and walkways that wind through the grounds while the overall landscaping provides an atmosphere of tranquility and solemn reflection."