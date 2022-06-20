Lewis and Clark County backs CDC advice for kids to get COVID-19 shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all children 6 months to 5 years old should get their COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement from Director Rochelle P. Walensky.

Lewis and Clark County’s current COVID-19 risk level is at medium, with the county seeing a rise in cases over the past few weeks, according to Carin McClain, Lewis and Clark County’s COVID-19 vaccine coordinator. Between June 10-14, the county’s COVID-19 hub reported 16 COVID-19 cases in the 0-9 age group. As of 3 p.m. Monday, the county has 115 active cases of COVID-19.

“The CDC’s new guidance expanding eligibility to include all children 6 months through 5 years of age is an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19 and one that parents of young children and those of us in public health have been eagerly awaiting for quite some time,” McClain said Monday in an email to the Independent Record.

“While children and adolescents are typically at lower risk than adults of becoming severely ill or hospitalized from COVID-19, the effects of the virus are unpredictable,” she said. “Vaccination is the best way to protect children from COVID-19.”

McClain said children in this age group can be vaccinated with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine – whichever is available.

According to a Food and Drug Administration news release from June 17, the Moderna vaccine is a series of two doses one month apart for this age group. The Moderna vaccine also has a third vaccine dose available for people who are immunocompromised. Two months after receiving a second dose, it was found to be 50.6% effective at preventing COVID-19 for children from 6 months old to 23 months old. For those aged 2 through 5, it was 36.8% effective at preventing COVID-19.

The Pfizer vaccine, according to the FDA, is a series of three doses. The first two happen three weeks apart, with the third dose coming eight weeks after the second dose. The rate of effectiveness in young children was similar to that of older people who took the Pfizer vaccine – around 80.3%, according to Pfizer’s website.

McClain said the county doesn’t have plans now for a vaccine clinic for kids in this age group. She recommended parents check in with their children’s health care provider or local pharmacies to make a vaccine appointment.

“All children, including those who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated,” McClain said.

For parents who might be hesitant, McClain emphasized that the vaccines are safe and effective, protect kids against COVID-19, allow kids to stay in school and help protect vulnerable adults and that public health depends on people getting the vaccine.

“There has been so much misinformation and disinformation that it’s understandable that parents don’t know who to trust,” McClain said.

But, she said Lewis and Clark County Public Health will continue to provide information about COVID-19 and vaccines through its social media accounts and its COVID-19 hub.

