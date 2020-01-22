{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock image

Ambulance stock image

Lewis and Clark County authorities are investigating the death of 61-year-old woman.

The death was reported at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 00 block of Clink Court, located off Green Meadow Drive in the west Helena Valley. 

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said the death is being investigated due to some "suspicious circumstances." 

"We just need to rule out foul play," Dutton said. "The determination of the examiner for the cause of death will help."

The body will be taken to the state crime lab in Missoula on Thursday for an autopsy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
6
0

Tags

Load comments