Lewis and Clark County Attorney Gallagher offers advice as retirement nears

Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher said Thursday that the county suffers because of under-funding from the state, and urged another revenue source other than property tax to be found.

“The mental health system is a wreck,” Gallagher, who is retiring as county attorney after 22 years, told members of Hometown Helena, a grassroots civics group.

He said state government is not providing the adequate funding for basic services to meet human needs. He said the criminal justice system is not adequately funded either, noting the state is not reimbursing counties enough funds to cover the costs of holding state inmates in county jails.

Gallagher said there is only so much blood in the “property tax turnip” that can be squeezed to get those funds.

“We need to understand that property taxes do not solve all of our problems,” he said, adding that another revenue source needs to be found. But he said a sales tax was not an option either.

Gallagher spoke to the group about his office and his decision to step down.

“I am 68 years old and tired of working as hard as I work,” he said about his pending retirement. He recalled growing up in Helena and said he brought the perspective of being a Helena kid who grew at Sixth Avenue and Ewing Street.

He said his office has 27 people. Of those, 15 are lawyers and the rest are support staff. He said they had 667 felony prosecutions in the county last year and more than 4,000 misdemeanor citations.

Gallagher said there are $8 million in claims against the county now.

Gallagher said he had little doubt that any of his attorneys could leave the office and make more money elsewhere.

“They come to the office because they want to make a difference,” he said.

He said there are three qualified candidates seeking his job, joking he was going to keep who he was voting for to himself.

“If you are going to look for an endorsement you are not going to get it,” Gallagher said.

Those candidates are Charles Lane, Kevin Downs and Dan Guzynski.

Lane and Downs are both deputy county attorneys for Lewis and Clark County and Guzynski is chief of the Montana Attorney General Office's Prosecution Services Bureau.

Gallagher said they need to avoid the pitfalls that a well-meaning officeholder can step into.

“I express my views in a way as to not express views of county government,” he said, adding that was under the purview of the county commissioners.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

