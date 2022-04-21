Lewis and Clark County approves trauma counseling for public health staff

Lewis and Clark Public Health is contracting with a Missoula-based psychotherapist to provide "secondary trauma resiliency skills training" for department staff following a tumultuous two years.

The contract with licensed clinical social worker Andrew Laue was approved by the Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday.

Laue's services include the facilitation of monthly virtual one-hour skills lessons and support groups for the health department leadership team; two 1.5-hour all-staff virtual learning sessions; and videos and materials for ongoing refresher training and support, according to the contract.

Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann told commissioners Tuesday Laue specializes in secondary trauma, or the emotional duress that results when an individual hears about the firsthand trauma of another.

Niemann also said that COVID-19 restrictions passed down by the local public health department drew the ire of some in the community.

"That blow-back came to our hard-working public health staff," she said. "I still have one phone call that came in while I was not at my desk. I saved the message because it was a death threat into the health department. An individual was threatening to come to the health department fully armed and ready to take care of business."

She said that was "one of many examples of hatred that was coming toward us for the work that we were doing."

The contract was approved unanimously and runs through June 30. The county will pay Laue $5,565 for his services.

County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen called the training a "no-brainer."

"I think that one of our responsibilities is to help our staff thrive so they can serve the public to the best of their ability," Hunthausen said. "That's difficult to be on the front lines and in the face of all those things. You can't expect that those folks would not be affected by what they had to go through. ... I think providing some resiliency training, some work around secondary trauma and how they can move forward from this and kinda get their lives back is very much appropriate."

Though he ultimately voted to approve the contract, County Commissioner Tom Rolfe also criticized the work of the health department and Niemann.

"I have some severe, strong questions about how the work of the health office was handled," Rolfe said. "I believe the health officer was in some instances far too abrupt with the public and may have caused some of those issues. I have come to the point of having some question about the way the health officer has led that department because of what I believe to be an abrupt way of handling it."

Rolfe said many other county employees have also experienced trauma during the pandemic, citing the motor vehicle department employees and sheriff's deputies who were "put possibly in harm's way when we didn't know what the effects of the pandemic were gonna be."

"I believe this is an HR issue, and it should've been handled through HR rather than through just one department," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.