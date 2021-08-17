Lewis and Clark County approves spending of federal COVID aid on continued wastewater testing

"We have learned, and it's not much different today than it was a year ago, that asymptomatic spread is a problem," she said. "People are walking around in our community with the virus, spreading the virus and they don't even realize it because they don't have symptoms that show they have the virus, so the wastewater surveillance allows us to see the level of disease that is in our community that we're not necessarily seeing through testing."

Additionally, the data, while not entirely predictive, has correlated with case numbers in the county. When the prevalence of the virus in the wastewater spikes, county cases tend to spike as well, Neimann said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The data affords the county about five to 10 days of lead time before cases follow.

"(The data) allows us to prepare and be ready, which is a really nice way to use surveillance information in order to have staff ready for those potential increase in cases," she said.

Over the past year, Lewis and Clark County has been able to pay Carroll College for the wastewater surveillance testing with Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds, the more than $2 trillion precursor to ARPA, in addition to contributions from the cities of Helena and East Helena.

Neimann said the cities are "unable to continue to contribute."