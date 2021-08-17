Lewis and Clark County approves spending of federal COVID aid on continued wastewater testing

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday approved an American Rescue Plan Act funding request from Lewis and Clark Public Health related to COVID-19 wastewater surveillance.
The local health department sought and received approval to withdraw money from the county's direct allocation of federal aid from the U.S. Treasury. The request was for $35,200 to pay for continued wastewater testing provided by Carroll College.
"As we all know COVID is still in our community, and this wastewater testing is an important indicator of that level in our community," Lewis and Clark County Grants Administrator Ann McCauley told the commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.
The federal government allocated Lewis and Clark County about $13.5 million in direct ARPA funds, of which the county has received about half.
Tuesday's commitment marked the first use of those dollars by the county government.
Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Neimann was also in attendance to answer commissioners' questions.
"That's a surveillance effort that's really important because it gives us information regardless of a person's choice to test," Neimann said.
The importance, she said, is tied to health officials' ability to monitor the true prevalence of the virus that may not be apparent through testing alone.
"We have learned, and it's not much different today than it was a year ago, that asymptomatic spread is a problem," she said. "People are walking around in our community with the virus, spreading the virus and they don't even realize it because they don't have symptoms that show they have the virus, so the wastewater surveillance allows us to see the level of disease that is in our community that we're not necessarily seeing through testing."
Additionally, the data, while not entirely predictive, has correlated with case numbers in the county. When the prevalence of the virus in the wastewater spikes, county cases tend to spike as well, Neimann said.
The data affords the county about five to 10 days of lead time before cases follow.
"(The data) allows us to prepare and be ready, which is a really nice way to use surveillance information in order to have staff ready for those potential increase in cases," she said.
Over the past year, Lewis and Clark County has been able to pay Carroll College for the wastewater surveillance testing with Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds, the more than $2 trillion precursor to ARPA, in addition to contributions from the cities of Helena and East Helena.
Neimann said the cities are "unable to continue to contribute."
"However, we have identified a need for that information to continue to come in, so we ask that we use the ARPA funds to get us through the rest of this fiscal year, and then we'll reassess the need for further testing at that time," she said.
The information being collected by Carroll College scientists is also being fed into a national database administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to better understand what is happening with the virus across the country.
"So we here in little Lewis and Clark County, Montana, are really doing a nice job of contributing to the overall information that's being collected, so that we can get our hands wrapped around how best we can put a lid on this virus and move on with our lives," Neimann said.
The local wastewater testing results have not been updated since Aug. 9 when it was revealed that the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, jumped 1,100% from the previous week.
The test results released Aug. 9 show Helena's wastewater contained nearly 193,000 genomic copies of SARS-CoV-2 per liter.
"The previous highest concentration for Helena’s wastewater was 63,000 genomic copies per liter on December 7, 2020," says a press release from Lewis and Clark Public Health announcing those results. "During that period, our county saw the highest number of daily cases during the pandemic."
County Commissioner and Board Chairman Andy Hunthausen said the county government continues to discuss how this money might best be spent, which can be done over the next several years.