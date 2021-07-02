Lewis and Clark County approves preliminary budget

Everson said the county has issued about $7 million of a voter-approved $10 million open space bond. The open space account is down to about $400,000, and as a result, the county will look to issue the remaining $3 million in bonds "in the near future," Everson said.

The county's Intercap loan taken out to pay for the construction of a search and rescue facility is expected to be paid off by 2023.

The county will also extend a 2.2% cost of living increase for all its employees and is proposing hiring 15.65 full-time employees in the coming fiscal year.

Notable proposed new hires include four full-time positions in the county's motor vehicle department and two sheriff's deputies, one of whom will assist the county attorney's office with investigations.

Everson said the county is in "really good fiscal shape," in large part thanks to the departments' commitment to saving for capital purchases and projects.

"This has been one of the really positive things I have found as a new commissioner is the practice of planning ahead for capital expenditures and the way that's been instituted over the years," County Commissioner Tom Rolfe said. "I had no idea how complete and how successful it's been, and I think (Everson and the finance department) deserve a lot of credit."