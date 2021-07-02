Lewis and Clark County approves preliminary budget

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved its preliminary fiscal year 2022 budget during its Thursday meeting.
The federal aid-inflated budget accounts for nearly $108 million in expenditures.
"This is a really big budget," Lewis and Clark County Finance Director Nancy Everson told the commissioners during a presentation on the budget. "You can see it's an increase of almost $16 million from the prior year, a 17% increase. This is due almost entirely to the COVID response. This is CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) money that has been appropriated in this upcoming year and the new ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money."
Almost $11 million of the nearly $16 million increase in spending is federal aid money.
The county is also projecting a revenue increase of about 6% over the previous year, or $4.5 million, in revenue for a total of almost $80 million.
Everson said the increase is due in large part to "miscellaneous federal grants."
"The tax increase is fairly small," she said. "It's only the inflationary increase and whatever we estimated for new growth."
The county is also again ramping up the amount of mills being levied for the Detention Services mill levy approved by county voters in 2017.
The full amount of mills approved by the voters, 13.5, will be levied in fiscal year 2022.
Property taxes are also expected to increase as the Montana Department of Revenue's bi-annual appraisal cycle has come around again.
However, Everson said should property tax levels increase overall, the number of mills the county needs to levy should drop, with the exception of the Detention Services levy, keeping taxes in Lewis and Clark County "fairly stable."
The county's budget shows a nearly $28 million net decrease in reserves. While the $11 million of federal aid is included in that number, various county departments are also proposing to use funds saved over the years on projects and capital expenditures.
"It's a larger than normal decrease in county reserves because the CARES and ARPA money is distorting it a little bit, but it is very normal for the county annual budget to show a decrease in annual reserves of around anywhere from $15 to $20 million," Everson said.
County-wide reserves sit at about 34% of budgeted expenditures, about $37 million.
The all purpose fund, which is the general operating fund that pays for positions such as the county treasurer, attorney and superintendent of schools, stands at about $14.5 million.
The county continues to take on little debt. The FY22 budget accounts for about $2 million in debt payments, less than 2% of the entire budget.
Everson said the county has issued about $7 million of a voter-approved $10 million open space bond. The open space account is down to about $400,000, and as a result, the county will look to issue the remaining $3 million in bonds "in the near future," Everson said.
The county's Intercap loan taken out to pay for the construction of a search and rescue facility is expected to be paid off by 2023.
The county will also extend a 2.2% cost of living increase for all its employees and is proposing hiring 15.65 full-time employees in the coming fiscal year.
Notable proposed new hires include four full-time positions in the county's motor vehicle department and two sheriff's deputies, one of whom will assist the county attorney's office with investigations.
Everson said the county is in "really good fiscal shape," in large part thanks to the departments' commitment to saving for capital purchases and projects.
"This has been one of the really positive things I have found as a new commissioner is the practice of planning ahead for capital expenditures and the way that's been instituted over the years," County Commissioner Tom Rolfe said. "I had no idea how complete and how successful it's been, and I think (Everson and the finance department) deserve a lot of credit."
The county's budgeting process began in March and departments presented budgets in May. The county commission participated in work sessions throughout June.