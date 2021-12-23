Lewis and Clark County approves governing body to oversee health officials

The Lewis and Clark Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved the formation of an interlocal governing body to oversee the joint city-county health board and public health department.

The move, mandated by House Bill 121 passed during the last Montana legislative session, does away with a 45-year-old agreement between Helena and Lewis and Clark County that established both the board of health and health department.

The agreement was also approved by East Helena, whose mayor will serve as its lone representative on the oversight body.

The city of Helena is set to decide on the agreement in the new year.

"This is an agreement that comes from previous conversations at public meetings we've had with the city of Helena and the city of East Helena," Lewis and Clark County Deputy Attorney Charles Lane said during the meeting.

Both the county and city commissions will seat two representatives.

"The functions of the board of health and the health department would continue as they have under this agreement," Lane said.

Any decisions made by the local board of health, for example with regard to COVID-19 spread mitigations or restrictions, will have to first be approved by this governing body before being implemented.

County Commissioner Jim McCormick asked Lane, who helped craft the agreement, if it satisfies the intent of the new state law.

"The intent of the legislation as I understand it was to put another layer above the board of health for review by elected officials of the regulations passed by the board of health," Lane said.

He also noted that the broad language of the law affords local officials the opportunity to collaboratively form a separate governing body as opposed to merely the county commission serving in such a capacity.

"Through conversations between the city and the county, it was understood that that was the intent of the city of Helena, the city of East Helena and the county commission, was to form this other entity to act in that role," Lane said.

The agreement goes into effect upon approval by the city of Helena.

"The way this has all come together is an example of why I am enjoying being a part of this commission," said County Commissioner Tom Rolfe, who campaigned on the need for elected official oversight of the board of health and health department. "We started with a process that was completely divergent in the way we wanted to approach it and yet came up with a compromise that I think in some respects might not have done everything that anybody wanted, but it did enough things that it came up with a good compromise that everybody can live with."

Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said an agenda item allowing the county commissioners to select their representatives is forthcoming.

