Lewis and Clark County approves ARPA funds for fairgrounds parking lot engineering

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved the spending of nearly $200,000 of its direct allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds on engineering services for the county fairgrounds.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds intends to hire KLJ Engineering, a Helena-based engineering and planning firm, to provide comprehensive surveying and planning for a future about $3 million project that would expand and pave the facility's parking lots.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Board Chairman Phil Porrini told the commissioners during their Tuesday morning meeting that increased traffic on the property with COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics over the past two years has resulted in accelerated degrading of the gravel lots.

No major improvements have been made to the facility's parking lots since 2009, and Porrini noted a failed attempt by the fair board in 2014 to pave and expand the lots.

"What we're seeking to do now through ... the American (Rescue Plan) Act money would be to make some more of those improvements," he said.

The fair board does its own yearly fundraising that Porrini said amounts to between $25,000 and $50,000.

"Through normal operations, they do not ever come close to raising enough money from the profits and other events to pay for the likes of paving parking lots and putting in curb and gutter, so anything that can be found through grants such as these are a real bonus for the fairgrounds," he said. "It just helps to meet the future needs of what the fairgrounds has."

The fairgrounds is a county-run enterprise fund, meaning it is operated as a for-profit business. Such funds are typically expected to be self-sustaining.

According to an email from PureView Health Center CEO Jill-Marie Steeley, the fairgrounds charged the health care provider nearly $40,000 in rent for the vaccination and testing clinics. Steeley said she believes PureView was also required to pay for new garage doors and large mats to cover the exhibition hall's floors during the drive-through clinics.

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen also noted a sharp increase in usage of the fairgrounds over the past two decades as a justification for the spending.

"(T)he fairgrounds now entertains hundreds of thousands of people a year compared to even 20 years ago when it was, I'd say, mildly used compared to now," Hunthausen said. "It has really grown in terms of what we do in the community, the impact we have and the number of events we have out there. So the use and the impact to the facilities and the infrastructure is really high right now."

Despite the increased revenue from more events, more attendees and emergency public health uses, Porrini said the fairgrounds is still coming up well short of the estimated $3 million needed to complete the project Tuesday's approval started.

"The initial look at what needs to be done out there is in the millions of dollars," Porrini said. "It could start as low as ($3 million), and given the fact that asphalt prices are going to be subject to the same inflation that we're seeing for gasoline, it could double those numbers in terms of what the final product could cost out there. But whatever the engineers design, it will be tailored to fit whatever budget is allowed through the county."

Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said the county is currently gearing up for this summer's budget process and that a $2 million placeholder has been included in the preliminary budget to at least partially account for the future work.

"A budget of $3 million does not exist at this point in time for this project, but of course the county commissioners could decide to do that moving forward as we get into our budget process," Baltz said.

The initial $200,000 coming out of the county's direct allocation of ARPA funds from the U.S. Treasury will pay for a laundry list of engineering and planning services that Porrini said includes project scoping, topographic mapping, coordination meetings, storm water drainage design and final construction plans and specifications, among other services.

While the allocation of these funds by counties across the country initially required extra legwork and justification, such as a revenue loss calculation, the Treasury has since relaxed those rules.

Lewis and Clark County Grants Administrator Ann McCauley said in an interview Wednesday that the county was "always intending to use some ARPA resources to address impacts at the fairgrounds," and that the less stringent rules now in place "does create a lot more flexibility."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.