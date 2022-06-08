Lewis and Clark County approves $1.95M for conservation easement along Missouri River

With help from $1.95 million in open space bond funds unanimously approved by the Lewis and Clark County Commission this week, Prickly Pear Land Trust expects to forever preserve 5 miles of shoreline along an iconic stretch of the Missouri River near Craig.

Prickly Pear Land Trust requested the funds to help secure a conservation easement on the 4,000-acre Canyon Cattle Ranch, which is located along the west bank of the Missouri River from Craig to the Dearborn River. A press release from the land trust says 150,000 anglers float this stretch of what is the second most popular fishery in Montana each year, and the ranch is home to bighorn sheep, elk, deer, bears and turkeys.

Under the proposed conservation easement, the Juedeman family would maintain ownership of the working ranch but development would be limited to a designated area tucked away from the river where homes already exist. Although the easement would not open up the ranch for public use, PPLT Lands Project Manager Travis Vincent previously told the Independent Record it would enhance the existing public access already available on the Missouri River.

“There will be no new development that you’ll ever see and none that will affect the wildlife,” he said.

Prickly Pear Land Trust Executive Director Mary Hollow said the easement was previously valued at an estimated $3.7 million but will likely be appraised for more due to rising land costs. Part of the project will be funded with $1.95 million of the $10 million open space bond approved by county voters in 2008, she said, and the Juedeman family has agreed to donate the rest of the easement's value.

“When our parents first became stewards of the land we call the Canyon Cattle Ranch, houses were few and far between, and working ranches were the norm. Since then there has been a tremendous amount of development near Craig, and our ranch is one of the last remnants of the largely wild places of our youth," the Juedeman family said in a statement. "Our family is united in wanting to see that this wildlife- and vista-rich landscape remains undisturbed by development, and stays the paradise we first laid eyes on 50 years ago.”

Hollow said more than 600 letters of support for the project were presented to the county commission. She expects the closing on the easement to happen within the next month.

Prickly Pear Land Trust seeks to preserve and protect the rural character of land in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson, Broadwater and Powell counties.

