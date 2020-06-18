Lewis and Clark County adds two COVID-19 cases

Lewis and Clark Public Health announced two new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday evening.
The cases are a 27-year-old female and 61-year-old male with known contact with another positive case.
The county has confirmed 22 positive cases of COVID-19 with 16 recoveries.
On Thursday morning the state announced a total of 25 new cases, the highest single day number since March.
