2 comments
Lewis and Clark County adds two COVID-19 cases

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 NIAID-RML

Lewis and Clark Public Health announced two new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday evening.

The cases are a 27-year-old female and 61-year-old male with known contact with another positive case.

The county has confirmed 22 positive cases of COVID-19 with 16 recoveries.

On Thursday morning the state announced a total of 25 new cases, the highest single day number since March.

Concerned about COVID-19?

