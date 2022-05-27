Lewis and Clark commissioners again table decision on rural zoning amendments

During Thursday's regular meeting, the Lewis and Clark County Commission again punted a decision on whether to adopt amendments to sections of the Helena Valley Zoning Area concerned with rural districts.

The commission closed public comment on the item and is set to take it back up Tuesday after eleventh-hour information submitted by the public and the county's water quality protection district came in.

At least one submission emailed to the board of county commissioners came in at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District also sent in a flurry of proposed amendments requiring more comprehensive water testing to be done prior to approval of any planned development in the rural district.

County Commission Chairman Jim McCormick expressed frustration over the water quality district's proposals and questioned why they came so late in the game when the district had been working in tandem with other county employees on the zoning regulations since late 2020.

Thursday's meeting looked much like another one held Tuesday, with county staff redoubling its defense of the Halena Valley zoning regulations and its blue ribbon panel's recommendations while public commenters continued to cry foul over items such as the 10-acre lot size minimum.

Area developer John Herrin threatened to sue the county for "arbitrary and capricious" district boundary lines, among a litany of other grievances.

Tuesday's meeting will come just two days ahead of the regulations' effective date, June 1, and mark the last instance, outside of a special meeting, to amend them before they become law.

County officials said they intend to take up amendments to other sections of Helena Valley zoning regulations in the near future, including sections that pertain to rural-urban interface districts, which County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said contain about 8,000 housing units set to come online soon.

