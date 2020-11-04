Lewis and Clark Co. sets voting record, splits ballot

Lewis and Clark County voters cast a record 42,858 ballots in Tuesday's election, a nearly 85% turnout among registered county voters.
The county's voter turnout of about 84% in the 2008 presidential election came close to the mark set Tuesday, though only 33,270 ballots were cast that year. The 2016 presidential election saw 35,974 votes from Lewis and Clark County voters, a turnout of about 79%.
Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue said in an email Wednesday that the county served about 1,000 voters at the City-County Building on Election Day.
"At the morning rush wait-times were around an hour, but once the wrinkles were ironed our of our processes most voters were in and out with little to no wait time," McCue said.
McCue said Wednesday that her department spent recently acquired grant money on an informational campaign aimed at providing county residents with an accurate guide on how to register and vote in the unorthodox election.
"Our residents also saw more communication from our office this election," she said. "We applied for and received a grant that allowed us to put out voting information on TV, radio, newspaper, social media, and even direct mail to county households."
McCue also credited the greater community's efforts to smooth out the process.
"Election Day takes months and years of preparation," she said, noting that much of that early planning went out the window with the health pandemic. "Adapting to provide services in the pandemic environment was a team effort involving the Health Department, local law enforcement, Facilities Management, the IT department, Human Resources, Finance and Grant coordination, the County Attorney’s Department, and countless elections staff and election judges."
While the county boasts numerous polling locations across the county during a normal election, this year's was limited to just the one polling place inside the City-County Building, and McCue the ability to focus on streamlining the voting process at just one location also helped.
In county races, Tom Rolfe won a seat on the Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners with about 52% of the vote, and Mark Piskolich won the race for the county's second justice of the peace position with about 54% of the vote.
Rolfe (19,977 votes) ended up with a 2,031-vote lead over fellow county commission candidate Mike Fasbender (17,946 votes).
"I'm very appreciative to the hundreds of people who helped me out during this election," Rolfe said in an interview Wednesday morning. "I'm going to do my best as Lewis and Clark County's first non-partisan commissioner."
Rolfe said his opponent "ran a tough race, and I wish him the best going forward."
Rolfe is a former Republican state legislator and works in automobile sales. Fasbender is an entrepreneur and investor who previously ran for county commission as a Republican.
Piskolich (20,156 votes) received a 3,188-vote lead over fellow Justice of the Peace candidate David Rau (16,968 votes).
Piskolich said in an interview Wednesday afternoon that the race for justice of the peace was a positive one and that Rau was "congenial" and "respectful."
"I appreciate his professionalism, conduct and positivity. He's a good man," Piskolich said of his opponent.
The newly minted judge-elect also thanked his family.
"I had some good friends and good advice that helped, but it was my family that had to put up with me," he said.
Piskolich served as a probation officer for 26 years at the state and federal levels. Rau has worked in law enforcement in various capacities since 1985, most recently as administrator and captain of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, a program manager and training specialist at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, and Lewis and Clark County undersheriff.
In the state and federal races, Lewis and Clark County voters split the ticket.
For president, county voters favored Republican Donald Trump with 50% of the vote. Statewide, Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden with 57% of the vote.
For U.S. Senate, county voters favored Democrat Steve Bullock with 52% of the vote. Republican Steve Daines defeated Bullock with 55% of the statewide vote.
For U.S. Representative, Democrat Kathleen Williams barely won Lewis and Clark County by a margin of just five votes. Republican Matt Rosendale defeated Williams with 56% of the statewide vote.
For governor, county voters favored Democrat Mike Cooney with 49% of the vote. Republican Greg Gianforte defeated Cooney and Libertarian Lyman Bishop with 54% of the statewide vote.
For secretary of state, county voters favored Republican Christi Jacobsen with 54% of the vote. Jacobsen defeated Democrat Bryce Bennett with 59% of the statewide vote.
For attorney general, county voters favored Republican Austin Knudsen with 51% of the vote. Knudsen defeated Democrat Raph Graybill with 58% of the statewide vote.
For state auditor, county voters favored Republican Troy Downing with 48% of the vote. Downing defeated Democrat Shane Morigeau and Libertarian Roger Roots with 55% of the statewide vote.
For superintendent of public instruction, county voters favored Democrat Melissa Romano with 51% of the vote. Republican Elsie Arntzen defeated Romano and Libertarian Kevin Leatherbarrow with 52% of the statewide vote.
For Montana Supreme Court justice, county voters favored Laurie Mckinnon with 53% of the vote. Mckinnon defeated Mike Black with 57% of the statewide vote.
