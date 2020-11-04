Lewis and Clark Co. sets voting record, splits ballot

"Election Day takes months and years of preparation," she said, noting that much of that early planning went out the window with the health pandemic. "Adapting to provide services in the pandemic environment was a team effort involving the Health Department, local law enforcement, Facilities Management, the IT department, Human Resources, Finance and Grant coordination, the County Attorney’s Department, and countless elections staff and election judges."

While the county boasts numerous polling locations across the county during a normal election, this year's was limited to just the one polling place inside the City-County Building, and McCue the ability to focus on streamlining the voting process at just one location also helped.

In county races, Tom Rolfe won a seat on the Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners with about 52% of the vote, and Mark Piskolich won the race for the county's second justice of the peace position with about 54% of the vote.

Rolfe (19,977 votes) ended up with a 2,031-vote lead over fellow county commission candidate Mike Fasbender (17,946 votes).

"I'm very appreciative to the hundreds of people who helped me out during this election," Rolfe said in an interview Wednesday morning. "I'm going to do my best as Lewis and Clark County's first non-partisan commissioner."