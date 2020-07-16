Lewis and Clark Co. sees first COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis and Clark County officials have reported the first death of a county resident due to COVID-19.

The patient over age 65 died Tuesday from complications of a COVID-19 infection, according to a press release from Lewis and Clark Public Health.

“We are greatly saddened by this loss,” said Lewis and Clark Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann. "This is someone’s family, friend, loved one. While we hoped we would never see this day, it has reached us, and it’s really difficult to see our community affected in this way.”

Lewis and Clark County is seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases that were transmitted by community spread, according to the health department.

On early Thursday morning, the county announced a total of 57 cases of COVID within the county. Thirty six of those cases are currently active while 21 are listed as recovered. There have been cases in all areas of the county.

The county reports that it is working closely with local, state and federal partners as well as local medical providers to respond to this public health threat. The primary goal is to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the continued impact.