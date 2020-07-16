Lewis and Clark Co. sees first COVID-19 death, increasing community spread

Lewis and Clark County officials reported the first death of a county resident due to COVID-19.
The patient over age 65 died Tuesday from complications of a COVID-19 infection, according to a press release from Lewis and Clark Public Health. The health department declined to release any additional information about the person.
“We are greatly saddened by this loss,” said Lewis and Clark Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann. "This is someone’s family, friend, loved one. While we hoped we would never see this day, it has reached us, and it’s really difficult to see our community affected in this way.”
Lewis and Clark County is seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases that were transmitted by community spread, according to the health department.
On early Thursday morning, officials announced a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 within the county. Thirty-six of those cases are currently active while 21 are listed as recovered. There have been cases in all areas of the county.
Of these cases, 28 infections were related to travel, 14 were from exposure to a known case and 15 were transmitted by unknown community spread. Niemann attributed the recent uptick in cases to Fourth of July gatherings. This lines up with the known 14 day incubation period for COVID-19.
The county also recently detected SARS-CoV-2 in city sewage. A sampling of sewage taken on June 30 showed genetic fragments of this virus in East Helena. This is the first positive result since testing has begun.
SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. The health department views this as further evidence of community spread. Based on the sampling, the health department estimates that around 15 active cases were in East Helena at that time.
Niemann said the recent increase in cases is largely a result of the public's complacency regarding the virus. People are not taking it seriously, are not remaining vigilant and are no longer avoiding large gatherings, according to Niemann. She said that if public health officials can convince the public to continue practicing social distancing and preventative measures, then the spread can be greatly reduced.
"We've seen a gradual dropping of our guard," Niemann said.
The county reports that it is working closely with local, state and federal partners as well as local medical providers to respond to this public health threat. The primary goal is to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the continued impact.
The county is urging residents to continue the practices of social distancing, hand sanitation and wearing face masks.
"If people continue to blatantly disregard medical and public health professionals, this virus is going to continue to spread and the situation will get worse," Niemann said in a statement. "We will see higher numbers, our medical and public health capacities will eventually be overwhelmed, and people will see loved ones die."
According to Niemann, additional restrictions are likely if the number of cases continues to rise.
"If we get overwhelmed, we will have to start looking at strategies to restrict," Niemann said. "If our community doesn't do their part, we will be forced to make those decisions."
Niemann said restrictions are the only tools available to public health officials without a vaccine. However, she expects any additional restrictions to be more targeted than those implemented in the past.
She said the first restrictions would likely be implemented in high-risk environments where guidelines are not being followed or where maintaining physical distance is difficult, such as schools.
The enforcement of restrictions is driven through a complaint-based process. Following a first complaint to the county health department, education is the first step. On a second complaint, law enforcement gets involved. On a third complaint, public health begins working with the county attorney on litigation.
According to Niemann, the public health department has only had four instances of a second-level complaint to date. There have been no third-level complaints in the county.
Anyone seeking to hold a gathering is required to submit a comprehensive plan to the health department for approval. Currently, the department is overloaded with plans and is requesting up to 10 days to review any individual plan.
"We need people to keep their world small right now," Niemann said. "The fewer contacts a person has, the easier it is to limit the amount of spread in our community."
