Lewis and Clark Co. sees first COVID-19 death, increasing community spread

"If people continue to blatantly disregard medical and public health professionals, this virus is going to continue to spread and the situation will get worse," Niemann said in a statement. "We will see higher numbers, our medical and public health capacities will eventually be overwhelmed, and people will see loved ones die."

According to Niemann, additional restrictions are likely if the number of cases continues to rise.

"If we get overwhelmed, we will have to start looking at strategies to restrict," Niemann said. "If our community doesn't do their part, we will be forced to make those decisions."

Niemann said restrictions are the only tools available to public health officials without a vaccine. However, she expects any additional restrictions to be more targeted than those implemented in the past.

She said the first restrictions would likely be implemented in high-risk environments where guidelines are not being followed or where maintaining physical distance is difficult, such as schools.