Lewis and Clark Co. saw a record 27 new virus cases Thursday

Lewis and Clark Public Health reported at least 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking the county's highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since the first local case was reported on March 20, according to a news release from the department.

The prior single day high in new local cases was 10 individuals on Aug. 3. Thursday's increase marks a 170% jump in day-to-day figures and represents almost a 10% increase in the total number of local cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the news release, some of the new cases in the county were tied to individuals in congregate settings, those places where several people reside, meet or gather near one another and interact. These interactions can last for a few minutes up to an extended period, providing the virus that causes COVID-19 a good opportunity to infect multiple people in a single setting.

Examples of congregate settings include day cares, schools and detention centers. Some of the new infections were related to other known cases, and "at least three cases involved a teacher and two students," the news release stated.

County Health Officer and Director of Public Health Drenda Niemann urged everyone to stay home if they are exhibiting signs of COVID-19 and to get tested.