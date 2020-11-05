 Skip to main content
Lewis and Clark Co. reports 7th COVID-19-related death
Coronavirus Image

The electron microscope image was made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health is also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

A seventh Lewis and Clark County resident has died from COVID-19, county health officials announced Wednesday. 

"Lewis and Clark Public Health is saddened to announce a seventh COVID-19-related death of a Lewis and Clark County resident," the health department said on Facebook. "Our team sends our deepest condolences to this individual's loved ones."

Lewis and Clark County had 936 active cases adding 41 on Wednesday. Six of those people were hospitalized. 

