Lewis and Clark Co. reports 6th COVID-19-related death

A sixth Lewis and Clark County resident has died from COVID-19, county health officials announced Wednesday.

"Lewis and Clark Public Health is saddened to announce a sixth COVID-19-related death of a Lewis and Clark County resident," the health department said on Facebook. "Our team sends our deepest condolences to this individual's loved ones."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County health officials said they will not be releasing any additional details about the death.

Lewis and Clark County had 708 active cases and six active hospitalizations as of Wednesday, according to the health department's COVID-19 dashboard.

Montana had an all-time high of 10,122 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 325 people throughout the state have died from the disease so far.