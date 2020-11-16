 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lewis and Clark Co. reports 2 more COVID-related deaths
1 comment
editor's pick alert top story

Lewis and Clark Co. reports 2 more COVID-related deaths

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Police light

Public health officials announced two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Lewis and Clark County Monday, bringing the total to nine. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lewis and Clark Public Health officials will not release any additional details about the deaths, according to an announcement released on Facebook. 

"Please continue to take measures to protect yourself, your family, neighbors, and our community," the announcement says. "Together, we can prevent further illness and death."

A total of 522 people throughout Montana have died from COVID-19 so far, according to the state's case mapping and information website. 

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News