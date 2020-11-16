Lewis and Clark Co. reports 2 more COVID-related deaths

Public health officials announced two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Lewis and Clark County Monday, bringing the total to nine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis and Clark Public Health officials will not release any additional details about the deaths, according to an announcement released on Facebook.

"Please continue to take measures to protect yourself, your family, neighbors, and our community," the announcement says. "Together, we can prevent further illness and death."

A total of 522 people throughout Montana have died from COVID-19 so far, according to the state's case mapping and information website.