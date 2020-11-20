Lewis and Clark Co. reports 10th COVID-related death

Public health officials announced a 10th COVID-19-related death in Lewis and Clark County on Friday.

Lewis and Clark Public Health officials will not release any additional details about the deaths, according to an announcement released on Facebook.

"Please continue to take measures to protect yourself, your family, neighbors, and our community," the announcement says. "Together, we can prevent further illness and death."

A total of 567 people throughout Montana have died from COVID-19 so far, according to the state's case mapping and information website.

The state reported 930 active cases in Lewis and Clark County and 22,169 throughout Montana as of Friday afternoon.