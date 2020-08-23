Lewis and Clark Co. officer named deputy of the year

Although he typically tries to avoid the limelight, Sgt. Eric Gilbertson of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said he was honored to receive the 2020 deputy of the year award from the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.
“As a whole Montana is well served by those law enforcement professionals who choose to serve their communities,” he said. “It is an honor and a humbling experience to be recognized for the small contributions I have made.”
Gilbertson has been with the sheriff’s office for 14 years and became the sergeant of its Criminal Investigations Division about three years ago.
“We believe Eric’s trust in our abilities and ideas, his ability to work in partnership with the other divisions, the administration, and the county attorney’s office, and his leadership ability have made our investigative division one of the leading investigative divisions in the state,” Sheriff-Coroner Leo Dutton and Patrol Captain Kevin Wright wrote in Gilbertson’s nomination for the award.
They wrote that the CID has more resources than ever under Gilbertson’s leadership, including well-trained detectives, a crime scene response team, a cold case team and top-of-the-line tools and equipment.
“Eric does not do all he does for this office in order to seek recognition; he does it to make this office the best it can be,” they wrote. “In fact, he likes to stay as far away from the spotlight as he can. Eric embodies the definition of selflessness.”
Gilbertson was quick to give the credit to others even after receiving the deputy of the year award.
“When I think of the number of dedicated law enforcement professionals across the state of Montana who selflessly serve their communities, assist people through their worst times, and seek justice for those who are victims of crimes, I would rank myself somewhere in the middle, certainly not the top,” he said.
“In reflecting on receiving this award, I’ve come to realize and appreciate how the commitment to come to work each day, do the best you can to serve, and when opportunities present themselves, take a moment or two extra to make an extra effort to help others can have a meaningful impact on your community, organization, and the law enforcement profession in general,” he added.
Gilbertson's nomination form says he is also happy to take on extra duties with the sheriff’s office as well as various boards and committees, and he puts family above all else and encourages other officers to do the same.
“He understands the importance of attending children’s school activities and other family and extracurricular events,” it says.
The deputy of the year award is one of five categories of awards given by the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association each year. The association’s Public and Community Relations Committee is responsible for reviewing the nominations and selecting the award recipients.
Here are the other awards presented by the association this year:
- Detention officer of the year award: Detention officer Danya-Dee (DD) Webb from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office
- Medal of Merit award: Deputy Thaddeus Smith from the Granite County Sheriff’s Office
- Purple Heart award: Retired deputy Alan Guderjahn from the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office
- Distinguished career award: Sgt. Robert “Bob” Parcell from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Sherri Turner from the Valley County Sheriff’s Office
