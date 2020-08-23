Lewis and Clark Co. officer named deputy of the year

Gilbertson was quick to give the credit to others even after receiving the deputy of the year award.

“When I think of the number of dedicated law enforcement professionals across the state of Montana who selflessly serve their communities, assist people through their worst times, and seek justice for those who are victims of crimes, I would rank myself somewhere in the middle, certainly not the top,” he said.

“In reflecting on receiving this award, I’ve come to realize and appreciate how the commitment to come to work each day, do the best you can to serve, and when opportunities present themselves, take a moment or two extra to make an extra effort to help others can have a meaningful impact on your community, organization, and the law enforcement profession in general,” he added.

Gilbertson's nomination form says he is also happy to take on extra duties with the sheriff’s office as well as various boards and committees, and he puts family above all else and encourages other officers to do the same.

“He understands the importance of attending children’s school activities and other family and extracurricular events,” it says.