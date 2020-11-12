Lewis and Clark Co. jail sees second COVID-19 outbreak

The Lewis and Clark County Detention Center reported six new COVID-19 infections within its walls, including one detention officer.

Capt. Alan Hughes of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said a female inmate who began exhibiting symptoms of the potentially deadly virus was quickly tested and determined to be positive. He said the remaining women in her pod were then tested, and four others received positive results as well.

The officer reported not feeling well and was immediately tested and sent home, according to Hughes. The officer's test results were also positive, and that officer will remain on leave.

Hughes said several other women within the pod did not contract the virus, which complicates the jail's response.

"We have some that are negative," Hughes said in an interview Wednesday. "That's the big juggle right there."

He said all infected and non-infected inmates within the women's pod are on lockdown for the next two weeks and are only allowed outside of the pod for an hour of recreation per day.