Lewis and Clark Co. health officials overwhelmed by COVID caseloads

Any businesses that are still unwilling to comply with public health orders are subject to prosecution in district court.

"We are going to work more closely with businesses now," Niemann said. "If they are unwilling to cooperate, that's when it'll end up on the county attorney's desk."

Niemann said the health department is focusing more on local businesses because the responses to a questionnaire sent to infected individuals indicate that "a good percentage" of respondents contracted the virus at bars, restaurants or casinos, which allow customers to take off their masks to eat or drink.

"We need people to keep their worlds really small right now," she said, adding that people should continue to support those businesses by ordering takeout. "People are still choosing to gather in restaurants. Those are individual choices that have an effect on the greater community."

However, Niemann said she is wary of implementing stricter measures to slow the spread.