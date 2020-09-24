Lewis and Clark Co. detention officer, inmate test positive for COVID-19

A Lewis and Clark County Detention Center officer and an inmate have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday evening that a detention officer tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent out by the law enforcement agency Thursday morning.
The detention officer was at home when he or she learned of the results and will stay home for the next two weeks.
All staff and inmates have since been tested for the respiratory disease. As a result, it was determined Wednesday that an inmate also has COVID-19.
The inmate and the inmate's entire pod of eight people were placed on a 14-day quarantine. The inmates will be locked down within the pod for two weeks with the exception of an hour of recreation per day.
The recreation area will be sanitized before and after use by the quarantined pod, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.
"We are still waiting on some test results," the agency's news release stated.
About a third of the inmates at the facility have been reluctant to be tested, according to the news release. Dutton said inmates cannot be forced to be tested without a court order, and there is currently no plan to seek such an order.
"Depending on the results we get back ... I think we have it contained," Dutton said in an interview Thursday.
Detention officers have since been required to wear N95 masks and inmates have been offered the masks as well.
"We recently made some changes in protocols, including having the detention officers wear N95 masks," the news release stated. "We have them available for inmates and are requesting they wear them as well, although some are choosing not to."
Lewis and Clark Public Health is participating in the response and conducting contact tracing.
"The detention center staff has been doing a great job with testing incoming inmates and staff and we will continue to work with LCPH on protocols on officer and inmate safety," the news release stated.
In mid-March, the county took steps to limit who was jailed and who was written a notice to appear by order of the Montana Supreme Court and LCPH. Only violent suspects who posed a risk to the community were to be jailed under guidelines issued by state and county officials.
Further, law enforcement officers were advised to execute only arrest warrants with bail amounts in excess of $10,000, up from $1,000, unless that officer believed an arrest is necessary.
The goal was to reduce the number of inmates to prevent a potential COVID-19 outbreak among the population and officers in the chronically overcrowded detention center. The sheriff's office, which runs the detention center, said because of the lack of space, it was not adequately prepared to properly isolate infected inmates.
County officials then designated the Journey Home, a shuttered eight-bedroom mental health crisis stabilization facility near downtown Helena, as a place to quarantine inmates who contract the virus.
Dutton said the quarantined pod of inmates will remain within the detention center, and that there are too many under quarantine to house within the Journey Home.
By April 17, the number of inmates was down to 71. It was still more than the 52-bed jail should house at one time, but a far cry from a recent February high of 125.
As of Thursday morning, the county jail held 104 inmates.
Dutton said every inmate currently incarcerated within the detention center was found by a judge to be a threat to the community or themselves and should be incarcerated.
"That is the judges' call," he said about the necessity to keep all 104 current inmates locked up.
Montana Supreme Court justices in April denied a request from the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana to expand measures to prevent the spread of the disease within the state's prisons and jails.
Gov. Steve Bullock promised in May to increase testing capacity for the Department of Corrections to 772 tests per month, 15% of which will be allotted to staff, while the remaining 85% will be administered to inmates. These tests were to be conducted on those not showing any symptoms, as a measure to gauge the actual infection rate within the prison system.
Dutton said in the local facility's doctor "because of her relationship with other doctors and clinics" was able to secure 150 testing kits Tuesday and testing began immediately upon receipt of the kits. He said it was not disclosed exactly from where the testing kits were sourced.
