 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lewis and Clark Co. caps nonessential event attendance at 50
2 comments
breaking top story

Lewis and Clark Co. caps nonessential event attendance at 50

{{featured_button_text}}
A St.Peter's Health nurse conducts a Covid-19 test

A St. Peter's Health nurse conducts a COVID-19 test as cars wait in line at the testing center outside the hospital on Tuesday.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, attendance at nonessential events within Lewis and Clark County will be capped at 50 people until further notice.

Although Lewis and Clark Public Health officials will work to help ensure public safety at essential events such as court proceedings, nonessential events such as haunted houses and concerts will not be allowed if more than 50 people are in attendance.

“We are not going to approve those plans,” the health department's Disease Control Division Administrator Eric Merchant said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In July, Lewis and Clark Public Health issued an order that prohibited events with more than 250 people and required the health department's approval for any events with more than 50 people. Merchant said the health department is no longer approving nonessential events with more than 50 people because it has a responsibility to contain disease in the community, and those large events “turn into a situation where we lose the ability to contain disease.”

“In all likelihood, somebody is going to be there who is sick in our community,” he said.

Lewis and Clark County had 518 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, which comes out to about one in 134 people. Five people in the county were hospitalized with the disease on Friday and five people in the county have died from the disease so far. 

This story will be updated.

2 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News