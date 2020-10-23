Lewis and Clark Co. caps nonessential event attendance at 50

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, attendance at nonessential events within Lewis and Clark County will be capped at 50 people until further notice.

Although Lewis and Clark Public Health officials will work to help ensure public safety at essential events such as court proceedings, nonessential events such as haunted houses and concerts will not be allowed if more than 50 people are in attendance.

“We are not going to approve those plans,” the health department's Disease Control Division Administrator Eric Merchant said.

In July, Lewis and Clark Public Health issued an order that prohibited events with more than 250 people and required the health department's approval for any events with more than 50 people. Merchant said the health department is no longer approving nonessential events with more than 50 people because it has a responsibility to contain disease in the community, and those large events “turn into a situation where we lose the ability to contain disease.”

“In all likelihood, somebody is going to be there who is sick in our community,” he said.